Not Another Fusion Food Gimmick, Punjab Grill Tappa Gets It Right

Off late, quite a few places have tried to appeal to our desi sides while trying to feed us the best of both worlds. And out of all those we have tried so far, Tappa has got their fusion right. Paneer Cigar Rolls, Jalebi Churros and Rum-Soaked Raisin Chur Chur Naan – we promise this is a gastronomical experience you’ll keep going back for.

Special mention for the Aam Papad & Lettuce-Wrapped Kurkuri, Khala Khatta Soya that is a mouthful to say but goes down very, very easy and left our tastebuds tingling.

Don’t forget to try the super-sized Haleem Khao Suey, served with mini-naans.