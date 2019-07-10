From Kurtas, Blouses To Sarees & Skirts, Get Everything Under One Roof!

Many times we are in a situation where we need to attend a small function so need something that looks heavy but is actually light. Paradox right? Come to rescue this amazing fusion collection from House of Indya. Their range cuts across kurtas, stitched plazzo sarees skirts, blouses, combos. Very trendy designs at reasonable prices and give a very rich look. Another cool thing is they sell the combos as a standalone unit, so if I need a blouse of size M while skirt size L, to suit my fitting, I can do that!