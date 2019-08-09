Fuss-Free Cross Body Bags From Haqeeba: All Under ₹499

Ranging from ikat, to floral, to geometric - Haqeeba lets you be versatile with your choices by being creative with their designs. They use widely revered and popularised patterns for a lively addition. No need to worry about that heavy and bothersome strap that always keeps sliding off, when cross-body bags from this new brand exist. They use geometric prints as well as fluid watercolour designs offering a creative and artistic addition for your jeans and a white tee.



And the best part? They're all priced under ₹499!