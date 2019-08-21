Beyond Waffles & Rolls: This Gurgaon Market Has Great Shopping Options Too!

Galleria market also has (our favourite) a Nykaa On Trend store. Makeup fanatics can flock here to find brands like NYX, Nykaa, Maybelline, Revlon, and more. Our favourite section is the extremely meticulously arranged rows of nail paint bottles in the store.

Since it's a Nykaa On Trend store, you won't be able to shop the higher end brands here. The store only keeps the more affordable ones.