Gallery Articulate: Where First-Time Art Buyers Should Go

What is it?

Gallery Articulate is an art gallery founded in 2014. It endeavours to bring a quirky, fun-loving and affordable experience to Delhi’s artists, art enthusiasts and all those who, like them, care about all things artistic. They offer an art experience that is expressive, evocative and always entertaining.

They aim to be a platform for first-time buyers who connect with art, who respond to it, and who may {at least in the beginning} need a little guidance in assessing works and their values. Most importantly, they aim to build connections between young, emerging artists and the public.

The gallery believes that true appreciation comes from a deeper understanding of the artist behind the work. Therefore they are mostly known as a bridge: By creating a space for artists to share their works, they bring together the artist and the appreciator.

Who is it for?

Of course, as a gallery it is for all art lovers, but it is especially targeting young art enthusiasts. Existing art collectors can also find some interesting abstracts to add to their collections.

What is unique about it?

Gallery Articulate keeps a lot of affordable art. A lot of abstract art can also be seen in the exhibition space. They enable you to connect with artists through workshops, artist talks, lectures, curated walks and interactive sessions.

When can I go?

Best thing to do would be to call and make an appointment to visit, so the right person can take you around. Otherwise 11am – 7pm, the gallery is open to all.

What did I not like?

There is very poor connectivity in the area, since it’s located in the basement. Though we hope you’ll disconnect from the phone to connect to all the art.

#LBBTip

Don’t miss the funky sculptures by Sahaya Sharma, super-affordable works by Purnima Sharma and the installation by Harpreet Singh.

Where: B-70 Gulmohar Park

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park

Price: On demand

Timings: 11am – 7pm

Contact: info@galleryarticulate.com

Check out their website here. Follow their Facebook page here. 

