Fuel Your Gaming Addiction At This Affordable Gaming Centre

They have five PS4’s, three PS3’s, 2 XBox One’s and 10 PC’s to cater to pretty much all types of gamers. We were impressed by their collection of games, too. From Dota 2 to The Last Of Us, just ask them for the title you want to play and chances are they’d produce it for you.

As we mentioned above, what sets them apart is their affordability; they charge INR 250 for a PC day pass and INR 300 for a night pass {prices separate for separate controllers on the same console}.