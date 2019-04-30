We Found A Mini Gujarati Lane In Paharganj With Kutch-Work Bags, Bed Sheets & More

Ganesh Handloom is a long and narrow store in Paharganj Market that offers a crazy variety of home decor and accessories with beautiful patches and Kutch-work.

This store might be a bit hard to locate initially since it's sandwiched between medium-sized shops, and from the outside, looks like an unassuming alley of sorts. However, the minute you step in, you'll be overwhelmed by a burst of colours and variety. In a lot of ways, Ganesh Handloom is like a mini version of Janpath's Gujarati Lane.

The walls inside are lined with Kutchi wall hangings with stunning elephant, floral and abstract motifs (starting at INR 550). These, we're told, can also be used as table runners. Sections of these walls also have all kinds of bags hung on them including the typical Gujratai totes, Kutch-work clutches, bucket bags and jholas (starting INR 550). We were particularly impressed by this store's variety of block-printed totes and sling bags that come with Anokhi-esque prints (These will remind you of your favourite kurta).

In case you're looking for affordable house-warming gifts, Ganesh Handloom is a good place to hit up. Here, you'll find rows of vibrant patch-work cushion covers, kantha bed sheets, table runners and mats.

