Situated in the heart of Connaught Place, Gram Dharam is a family restaurant themed around the Bollywood-star Dharmendra.
Fan Of Dharmendra? Head To Garam Dharam
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: RAJIV CHOWK
Shortcut
Who Is It For?
Dharmendra fans and Punjabi food lovers will absolutely love this space.
How's The Ambience?
Be it the Bollywood graffiti and teapot lights or even the truck installations, everything at Garam Dharam goes well with the theme. The huge Dharmendra portrait {of his golden days} is also something that catches your eyes. Service is a bit slow, but the food is worth the wait.
Must-Try Menu Items
Chicken Curry, Amritsari Kulcha, Viru Ki Ghutti, Chulbuli
What Made Your Experience Awesome?
The music and food, when coupled together, make for an amazing punjabi dhaba-esque experience. The phirni here is to die for, and is probably the best end to a great meal {as a plus, the staff is very generous, too}.
#LBBTip
Lunches here are easier if you’re walking in without a reservation, as dinner is when Garam Dharam is mostly packed.
