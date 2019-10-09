When In Gardens Galleria, Drop By These 8 Restaurants

FlyDining is an adventure dining experience, where you can enjoy your meal 160 ft. above the ground. The restaurant is located in the mall premises, but not inside the mall. You'll be serves a set menu which includes a Apple kafir Lime Caprioska, Popeye's On The Sky, Baked Roomali Paneer Pinwheel, dessert and a lot more.They have several sessions, so you can book yourself a seat for anytime after 6 pm. Make sure you reach on time, you can chill while you wait for your turn, in their waiting lounge.

The minimum age to get a seat is 12 years, and the minimum height requirement is 4 feet.You can book yourself a seat online and on the spot, as well. You can book online, 2 hours before the session starts and if you're booking on the spot, make sure you do that 1 hour before the session starts.

Price: INR 2,999 on weekdays (Mon-Thurs) and INR 3,999 on weekends (Fri-Sun).