When In Gardens Galleria, Drop By These 8 Restaurants

Mall of India may be on everyone’s mind, but have you checked out Gardens Galleria that is bang opposite MOI and deserves an equal amount of our attention? This mall not only has plenty of stores to shop from, but more popular for the eateries and restaurants that reside in it. Since the mall has everything from Chaayos and Starbucks to Imperfecto and (not to forget) the FlyDining experience! The nearest metro station to Gardens Galleria is Noida Sector- 18. 

Here’s why we’re planning a trip here soon.

Bohemia

Bohemia in Noida is a spacious cafe-cum-restaurant, perfect for chilling and casual dining. The place is great for a small group of friends, or you can even take your bae here. While you're here, do try their mezze platter and we have also heard good things about their pizza and pasta. They have an indoor and an outdoor section, so don't forget to take some really nice pictures with the walls inside, or with the bright pop colours outside!

Price: INR 850 for two.

Casual Dining

Gardens Gallaria Mall, 1st Floor, Shop 250, Sector 38, Noida

The Smoke Factory

With rooftop seating as a major attraction, we love the elaborate drinks menu that The Smoke Factory has on display. This place opens at around noon, so you can come grab lunch here (rumour has it that their chicken biryani is definitely worth trying) or maybe make a evening plan and enjoy a few beers or TSF specials, starting at INR 999.

Price: INR 1,500 for two.


Bars

4.1

Gardens Galleria Mall, 339 & 340, 2nd Floor, Sector 38, Noida

Wing-Ding

The Wing-Ding (the erstwhile Turquoise Cottage) is an awesome pub-cum-cafe. So thankful to Gardens Galleria that they have outdoor seating available at several eateries like this one! You can definitely head to Wing-Ding for a good time. They can accommodate a big group and have plenty of seating options. As for their food, we've heard good things about their continental menu, so go ahead, try their pizza or pasta, with a side of nachos!

Price: INR 1,800 for two.

Pubs

4.2

Gardens Galleria Mall, 1st Floor, 205-206, Sector 38, Noida

Imperfecto

Noida has got its very own outlet of this classic Hauz Khas eatery - Imperfecto, and we can’t wait to lay our hands on their scrumptious Mediterranean fare! Imperfecto is a perfect place to spend your Friday nights at. Indulge in their Mediterranean and Continental menu, with a side of their iconic signature cocktails at INR 525. If you're into tea, you'll love their Earl Grey and Jasmine Green tea. 

Price: INR 2,200 for two.

Bars

Garden Galleria Mall, 3rd Floor, Sector 38, Noida

Uno Chicago

Head to the Uno Chicago Bar & Grill for some delicious pull apart garlic bread, loaded chicken cheese fries, deep dish pizzas and a really interesting range of beer cocktails! The place is popularly known for American, Italian and Mexican cuisine.

Bookmark this place for Friday night scenes!

Price: INR 1,400 for two.

Bars

4.3

Gardens Galleria Mall, Ground Floor, Shop 104 & 105, Sector 38, Noida

Tito's

The Tito's restaurant in Gardens Galleria is spacious (with plenty of seating options) and has a beautiful interior. It's very well decorated with artworks and graffiti, making it an Insta-worthy picture spot! The restaurant has a dance floor inside and also has an outdoor seating area if you want to have a more chill time. The food is decent and so are their portion sizes. You must try their fried prawns and pasta, but if that's not your jam, they also serve Chinese, North Indian and European.

Price: INR 2,000 for two. 

Casual Dining

4.0

Gardens Galleria Mall, 2nd Floor, 311, Sector 38, Noida

Time Machine

If you're in the mood for some Sangria and fancy food, visit Time Machine in Noida. The ambience is luxurious and the service is spot-on! They have both, an indoor and an outdoor seating option. We would recommend heading to Time Machine for their delicious starters - crispy corn, malai chaap, their smokey beverages (like black rose mocktail), their mutton rogan josh, and butter chicken. All in all, a delightful experience!

Price: INR 2,000 for two people.

Lounges

3.9

Gardens Galleria Mall, 2nd Floor, Sector 38, Noida

FlyDining

FlyDining is an adventure dining experience, where you can enjoy your meal 160 ft. above the ground. The restaurant is located in the mall premises, but not inside the mall. You'll be serves a set menu which includes a Apple kafir Lime Caprioska, Popeye's On The Sky, Baked Roomali Paneer Pinwheel, dessert and a lot more.They have several sessions, so you can book yourself a seat for anytime after 6 pm. Make sure you reach on time, you can chill while you wait for your turn, in their waiting lounge.

The minimum age to get a seat is 12 years, and the minimum height requirement is 4 feet.You can book yourself a seat online and on the spot, as well. You can book online, 2 hours before the session starts and if you're booking on the spot, make sure you do that 1 hour before the session starts.

Price: INR 2,999 on weekdays (Mon-Thurs) and INR 3,999 on weekends (Fri-Sun).

Casual Dining

4.3

Gardens Galleria Mall, Sector 38, Noida

