When In Gardens Galleria, Drop By These 8 Restaurants

Mall of India may be on everyone’s mind, but have you checked out Gardens Galleria that is bang opposite MOI and deserves an equal amount of our attention? This mall not only has plenty of stores to shop from, but more popular for the eateries and restaurants that reside in it. Since the mall has everything from Chaayos and Starbucks to Imperfecto and (not to forget) the FlyDining experience! The nearest metro station to Gardens Galleria is Noida Sector- 18.
Here’s why we’re planning a trip here soon.
