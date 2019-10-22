Post Work Plans? Visit This Outlet For Some Amazing Pizzas & Drinks!

img-gallery-featured
Casual Dining

Gastronomica Kitchen & Bar

Greater Kailash - 1, New Delhi
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

M-55, 2nd Floor, Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi

image-map-default

What Makes It Awesome?

Gastronomica is a ‘must go’ place in M block - GK. Food- They have uniquely named dishes on their menu. ‘Butter Chicken Cornetto’ makes one go crazy over it. ‘Pizza Pazza’ is just amazing. Lamb Galouti too is fabulous. Also, their cocktails and mocktails are a treat! Service: This thing surely needs a mention. They have an extremely humble staff who provide great service. Ambience: The best part is that they have two sections. Both are indoors but one has beautiful lighting and the other half is dark trippy. -They have Sheesha too, Sheesha lovers! -Sunday brunch at ₹999(plus taxes)

What Could Be Better?

Pricing can come down a bit to be moderate.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

Casual Dining

Gastronomica Kitchen & Bar

Greater Kailash - 1, New Delhi
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

M-55, 2nd Floor, Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi

image-map-default