Pretty Ambience, Yum Cocktails & Food, Drop By This Super Cool Bar In Gk1

So, this is the place in South Delhi that everyone is talking about these days and now I know why? I visited Gastronomica Kitchen and Bar a few days and I could see what the hype was all about. This place has a very cool vibe with its nice ambience. They also have a kind of outdoorsy sitting available. The menu is vast. Not only is the food amazing, but they've also got some creative presentation as we. If you're looking for a place to have some fancy food, this is it. Even their Bhel puri is fancy! You can get cocktails, mocktails and various kinds of shakes here and let's just admit that that matters. I tried their KitKat Shake and it was delicious. Along with that, I liked their pizzas and the Lebanese Platter. I'd say you go try it out for yourself and I'm certain this place won't disappoint you.