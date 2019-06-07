Gather Your Peeps And Head To Sambookas

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

Sambookas

GTB Nagar, New Delhi
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shop 6 & 7, Hudson Lane, GTB Nagar, New Delhi

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

My visit to Sambookas was in search of a good steak. We ordered not one but three of them-Crispy Chicken and Ham Steak, American Barbeque Lamb Steak and Classic Grilled Fish. All of them had delectable sauces along with mashed potatoes and veggies. There's also an option of changing any of the steaks into sizzlers. A lot of people will agree, that the best part about Sambookas is the Churros. We ordered El Patron Churros which a Nutella dip and a Red Velvet dip and they turned out to be pretty amazing.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, Big Group, Kids

