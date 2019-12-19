Generations Of Coffee Experience At Your Doorstep!

Coffee!! the aroma, the acidity, the grain texture, all distinct markers of this drink brought to us from the western world. But after trying The Coffee Brewing Co.'s products, my memories are filled with a distinct taste of both regular and wonderful flavors that are now a part of my daily coffee routine. Nitha and Varsha started this venture, learning the art of coffee culture from their father and forefathers and added the excitement to it with their flavourful ideas. Imagine sitting in a cafe, having a hazelnut macchiato or a mocha frappuccino, now imagine being able to do the same at the comfort of your own home; the two sisters live by the motto of trying to bring those cafes to your home. Whether you're a black coffee drinker or you prefer your coffee with milk, whether you like your coffee hot or cold, you can have it all with their premium range of coffee. Their wide selection has something for everyone to enjoy - from pure arabica to flavored blends like hazelnut, mocha, and caramel. The Coffee which has been sourced from their own estates at Chikmagalur has been roasted to perfection, ensuring that the coffee is low in acidity but guarantees enhanced flavours. (and this is also much better for our stomachs :P) The mocha flavour is my favourite and tastes like baileys Irish cream but in coffee. Mix it with the liquor and you'll find yourself having a fabulous drink!! Pro Tip: For those of you looking for decaf, they will soon be starting their very own decaf options. Their products are available on Amazon and Flipkart along with their website. Contact number -- 7676398182 They can also be contacted on Instagram -- @thecoffeebrewingco