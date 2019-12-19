Get your Achaar Fix with Pickles & More

If you want a nice chatpata kick, try the Nimbu Chutney, which we think goes great with regular dal-chawal, too. Otherwise, we at LBB are huge fans of the aam kaachar. However, we suggest you try the slightly quirkier achars: Baingan, mushroom, aloo mattar, and even olives & jalapeños!

Not interesting enough? Check out the intriguing Bombay-style aam, all the south Indian pickles, Himachali Lungdoo and, if you’re really looking for that hit of spice, bhoot jolokia, the deadly ghost pepper of the north-east.

Where: They deliver to all major cities across India

Price: INR 250 {half a kg} – INR 350

Contact: +91 9873343637 or write to homeflavorz@gmail.com

Check out their Facebook page here.