Get Summer Kurta Fabrics From This GK2 Shop For As Less As INR 70 A Metre

Clothing Stores

Nalli Silk Sarees

Greater Kailash - 2, New Delhi
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

M-12, Greater Kailash 2, New Delhi

The guys here are pretty willing to help out. Head to the second floor for all the everyday college oroffice kurta material, as well as funky dupattas and embroidered swathes.

You can get material here for as low as INR 70 per metre, and we saw a bunch of different designs as far as the eye could see.

