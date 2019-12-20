The guys here are pretty willing to help out. Head to the second floor for all the everyday college oroffice kurta material, as well as funky dupattas and embroidered swathes.
Get Summer Kurta Fabrics From This GK2 Shop For As Less As INR 70 A Metre
Clothing Stores
- Upwards: ₹ 499
- Available Online
- Nearest Metro Station: KALKAJI MANDIR
My experience
Pro-tip
You can get material here for as low as INR 70 per metre, and we saw a bunch of different designs as far as the eye could see.
