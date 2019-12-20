When In Ladakh, Get Back To The Nature By Booking This Beautiful Stay

Located in the tiny hamlet of Sumur, Nubra Ecolodge is an ideal destination to enjoy the much-needed tranquillity. As the name suggests, the place boasts of adopting an eco-friendly approach for boarding and lodging. When you enter through the gates, you will find small patches of land where they cultivate vegetables and fruits for their cooking purpose. Since it is located in a small village, electricity is always scarce, hence they rely mostly on solar energy for most of their work. The rooms are simple and clean. Each room opens onto a balcony where there are some chairs placed so that you can enjoy the gorgeous vista of the mountains while sipping hot tea. Eco-friendly tents also available for accommodation but sadly they were all booked when we visited. There is also a provision of a dormitory room for all the drivers to accommodate and a separate dining room for them. A guest dining room is on the ground level for the guests. They placed benches and tables across the room, adorning it with colourful cushions and carpets. But I must tip my hat to the quality of the food served. Very delicious and sumptuous. The people are extremely friendly and pamper you well with lots of food. You can also choose to sit out if you want to dine al fresco. Though there is a WiFi facility, it might not work all the time but it was redundant for us as we were engrossed with the natural beauty around us. Nubra Lake is just a 15-minute walk away from the resort and it is very beautiful if you go in the morning. If there is a clear sky, do look out for lots of pretty twinkling stars at night.