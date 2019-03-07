Get Your Dose Of Everything Sports At These Complexes Around Delhi

Looking for that perfect place to get your sports fix? Fret not; we’ve put together a list of these sports complexes by DDA across town that won’t burn a hole in your pocket.

Vasant Kunj Sports Complex

Just off the Mahipalpur road, the Vasant Kunj Complex is a huge area with facilities for almost all everyday sports. They even have a swimming pool and a well-equipped gym. The best part is that you can get a membership within a day and start using their facilities straight away.

Vasant Kunj Sports Complex

3.3

Pocket 7, Sector B, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

Saket Sports Complex

Located off the Mandir Marg opposite Marriot Hotel, the Saket Sports Complex houses a latin dance and ball room, a taekwondo area and all the usual sports facilities. If you’re living around the adjoining areas, this complex is extremely accessible and is perfect for your pre-work morning workout or sports fix. Temporary memberships for three months are available.

DDA Sports Complex

4.3

Saket, New Delhi

Major Dhyan Chand Sports Complex

With well-equipped tennis courts, a skating rink and a swimming pool, this one is hard to miss. They are open for memberships, so go for it.

Major Dhyanchand Sports Complex

4.4

Near Nimri Colony, Ashok Vihar Phase 4, New Delhi

Yamuna Sports Complex

These guys have a climbing wall where you can practice your rock climbing, a glass-wall squash court and so many other facilities. They also have an Olympics-sized swimming pool.

Stay around Karkardooma and Anand Vihar? Definitely check this one out. 

Yamuna Sports Complex

4.4

Master Somnath Marg, Near Vivekananda College, Anand Vihar, New Delhi

Netaji Subhash Sports Complex

If you live near Jasola, this one is the best around. They have snooker and pool tables, a full-fledged jogging track and cricket and football grounds. Membership is open, so get playing.

Netaji Subhash Sports Complex

Jasola Road, Jasola, New Delhi

Siri Fort Sports Complex

They’re equipped with eight tennis courts, an Olympics-sized pool, shooting range, multi-purpose indoor stadium, golfing range and others. Permanent membership has been closed for now, but you can get a temporary one (three months).

Siri Fort Sports Complex

4.6

Siri Fort Institutional Area, Siri Fort, New Delhi

