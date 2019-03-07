Looking for that perfect place to get your sports fix? Fret not; we’ve put together a list of these sports complexes by DDA across town that won’t burn a hole in your pocket.
Get Your Dose Of Everything Sports At These Complexes Around Delhi
Vasant Kunj Sports Complex
Just off the Mahipalpur road, the Vasant Kunj Complex is a huge area with facilities for almost all everyday sports. They even have a swimming pool and a well-equipped gym. The best part is that you can get a membership within a day and start using their facilities straight away.
Saket Sports Complex
Located off the Mandir Marg opposite Marriot Hotel, the Saket Sports Complex houses a latin dance and ball room, a taekwondo area and all the usual sports facilities. If you’re living around the adjoining areas, this complex is extremely accessible and is perfect for your pre-work morning workout or sports fix. Temporary memberships for three months are available.
Major Dhyan Chand Sports Complex
With well-equipped tennis courts, a skating rink and a swimming pool, this one is hard to miss. They are open for memberships, so go for it.
Yamuna Sports Complex
These guys have a climbing wall where you can practice your rock climbing, a glass-wall squash court and so many other facilities. They also have an Olympics-sized swimming pool.
Stay around Karkardooma and Anand Vihar? Definitely check this one out.
Netaji Subhash Sports Complex
If you live near Jasola, this one is the best around. They have snooker and pool tables, a full-fledged jogging track and cricket and football grounds. Membership is open, so get playing.
Siri Fort Sports Complex
They’re equipped with eight tennis courts, an Olympics-sized pool, shooting range, multi-purpose indoor stadium, golfing range and others. Permanent membership has been closed for now, but you can get a temporary one (three months).
