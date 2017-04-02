Get Drinks At This Stunning Haveli In The Heart Of Chandni Chowk

I read about Haveli Dharampur on LBB, but it took a friend visiting from the States to get me to finally explore this stunning spot. Firstly, that a place like this can exist amidst the chaos of Chandni Chowk is a surprise! It's done up so well, without going over the top on decor. It's also a hotel, but non-residents are allowed to wine and dine at their restaurant. We didn't eat anything, but the drinks were awesome. Two hours of walking around in 40 degrees warranted a Rooh Afza margarita, a Hoegaarden, aam panna and shikanji nimbu paani. Their cocktails menu is kickass, and they've also got a fairly decent wine menu.