Wanna Get Fit But Pay Less? Check Out These Activity & Fitness Spaces

If you’re new to the fitness and activity game, don’t really know where to start or what to pay and hence procrastinate, worry not—here’s a list of fitness spots and activity zones in the city you can join, which are affordable {less than 2k a month} to up your fitness game a notch!
Steppers Do The Step
This place offers a combination of workouts. Be it power yoga, Pilates, aerobics or strength development.
Delhi Salsa Club
As the name suggests, the Delhi Salsa Club offers specialised salsa classes by professional salsa instructors. They also offer classes in zumba and Bollywood choregraphy.
Nitro Performing Arts’
Nitro Performing Arts has a lot to offer! From self-defense training to music classes and proper fitness routines, you can indulge in a lot of healthy activities to keep yourself busy. Besides all that they teach all sorts of dance forms.
Trans Fitness
They offer a proper gym workout and give away two free trial classes. Apart from your regular gym stuff they also have aerobics, kick boxing transformational yoga, functional training, nutrition guidance and zumba.
Get Fit
For all the Rohini dwellers, this place is ideal for a good workout. They lay emphasis on a lot of yoga as well along with zumba and aerobics. They also have dance classes for kids!
Divaa Fitness Workout Studio
This one’s an all rounded gym with regular features like gymming, aerobics, power yoga, functional training, boot camping, kick boxing etc. What’s different? Well it’s suitable for kids too!
As strange as that might sound, we’re sure kids love these activities too.
Dance Planet
For all you guys residing in Gurgaon and want to learn some salsa, hip-hop or even Bollywood, this is the place to check out.
Body garage
This vibrant Gym offers multiple fitness forms like Zumba, Crossfit and Kickboxing. So if you are looking for a combination of high intensity training and super toned up body on a budget, Give this place a hit!
Revolution Gym
This is your one stop gymming spot. They offer body/strength training, cardio, personal training, weight gain & loss. Perfect for Gym freaks!
