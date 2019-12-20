Must-Try: The Flat Noodles & Korean Sauce At Wok Me In Hauz Khas

Fast Food Restaurants

Wok Me

New Delhi, Delhi
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shop 28, Ground Floor, Aurobindo Market, Bhim Nagri, Hauz Khas, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

Wok Me in Hauz Khas is a little heaven if you're looking for late night after-party food! It has a DIY menu with noodles, sticky rice, flat noodles etc. Remember to try their kinky Korean sauce and add this wonderful place to your favourites.

What Could Be Better?

Open more outlets, please!

What's My Pro Tip?

Flat noodles - bacon - veggies - and whole lotta cashew nuts! LOVE!

Anything Else?

Cutest owners! So warm and welcoming, it's rare.

