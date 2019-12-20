Wok Me in Hauz Khas is a little heaven if you're looking for late night after-party food! It has a DIY menu with noodles, sticky rice, flat noodles etc. Remember to try their kinky Korean sauce and add this wonderful place to your favourites.
Must-Try: The Flat Noodles & Korean Sauce At Wok Me In Hauz Khas
What Makes It Awesome
What Could Be Better?
Open more outlets, please!
What's My Pro Tip?
Flat noodles - bacon - veggies - and whole lotta cashew nuts! LOVE!
Anything Else?
Cutest owners! So warm and welcoming, it's rare.
