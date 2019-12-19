Somewhere in the midst of your commute from Saket to Malviya Nagar, stands T’Pot Cafe, a small indoor + outdoor space offering snacks like sandwiches, a wide variety of flavoured teas and our favourite, kullar chai.
Get Your Kullar Chai Fix at T'Pot Cafe
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: HAUZ KHAS
Shortcut
Game on
T’Pot Cafe is the ideal spot to grab a cuppa and spend some quality time with a long lost friend. Not only can you try all the chai ever, you can also take your pick from a collection of board games such as Scrabble, Uno, Snakes and Ladders, Monopoly etc.
Or if you’re flying solo, pick out a book or a magazine and catch up on your reading.
Hot and Cold
The main attraction of the cafe is that they serve chai by the pot, and in kullars. Choose from hot pots such as Camomile, Darjeeling, Oolong, Green and White, or cold numbers such as Berry Iced Tea, Chilled Masala Tea and Hibiscus Iced Tea. While our standard order includes their stellar Kullar Chai, the Fruit Tea {green tea blended with fruit pulp} and the Tea Smoothie are next on our to-try list.
Coffee addicts, don’t run away just yet; T’Pot Cafe has basic hot and cold coffees, as well as filter coffee.
Accompaniments
So much chai and no shai? Of course not. When the hunger pangs start acting up, order quick bites such as the Butter Chicken Wrap, Lamb Burger, pasta, paos, Malaysian Laksa, Chicken Nuggets or their freshly-made Tiramisu or Banana Walnut Cake.
We’d recommending stopping over at T’Pot Cafe if you’re passing by and need a quick pick-me-{c}up.
