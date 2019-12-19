A gourmet midnight delivery service that prides itself on a well-made brand of Indian, Continental and Italian food; one who delivers all over South Delhi.
Get Late-Night Homestyle Food Delivered from Lettuce Eat
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: CHHATTARPUR
When you’re burning the midnight oil, the hunger pangs are bound to kick in. We say turn to Lettuce Eat for their homestyle offerings. They use local, fresh ingredients, so you’ll never feel heavy or uncomfortable after a meal – a huge plus if you ask us. We’d go for one of their Chinese or Thai ‘Have It Your Way’ options, which are open to customisation, with a side of rice. For a smaller bite? The kebab platters should suffice.
Lettuce Eat prides themselves on their excellent service and boy, do they deliver. We rarely come across take-out that’s well packaged, but they nail it every time. A clean-cut box {constructed with corrugated sheets}, with all your dishes individually packed and fitted, so that no amount of jostling causes spillage. Their logo slapped on for smiles, and a personalised note that makes the consumer feel special to top things off.
