Get Late-Night Homestyle Food Delivered from Lettuce Eat

Delivery Services

Lettuce Eat

Chhattarpur, New Delhi
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Opp. Chattarpur Mandir, Chhatarpur, New Delhi

A gourmet midnight delivery service that prides itself on a well-made brand of Indian, Continental and Italian food; one who delivers all over South Delhi.

Food O’Clock

When you’re burning the midnight oil, the hunger pangs are bound to kick in. We say turn to Lettuce Eat for their homestyle offerings. They use local, fresh ingredients, so you’ll never feel heavy or uncomfortable after a meal – a huge plus if you ask us. We’d go for one of their Chinese or Thai ‘Have It Your Way’ options, which are open to customisation, with a side of rice. For a smaller bite? The kebab platters should suffice.

Signed, Sealed, Delivered

Lettuce Eat prides themselves on their excellent service and boy, do they deliver. We rarely come across take-out that’s well packaged, but they nail it every time. A clean-cut box {constructed with corrugated sheets}, with all your dishes individually packed and fitted, so that no amount of jostling causes spillage. Their logo slapped on for smiles, and a personalised note that makes the consumer feel special to top things off.

So We’re Saying...

Don’t necessarily reach for deep fried dishes for dinner or late-night eats. We’re putting Lettuce Eat in our little black books for nights when we just want a little comfort food, and you should too!

Timings: 7pm – 3am

Order online here.

Get their app here {Android}.

Follow them on Facebook here.

