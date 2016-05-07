Get The New Cherry Blossom Collection From L’Occitane This Summer

L’Occitane has yet another launch for us this season, and it has cherry blossoms!

We love the sweet, summery scent of this flower, and this collection has four products under it: An eau de toilette with head notes of bergamot and mandarine orange, heart notes comprising cherry blossoms, roses, and violets, and a subtle musky base; a sparkling shower gel with micropearls that melt on the skin; a perfumed body lotion; and a hand cream enriched with shea butter.

While we’d love to go to Japan and sit on a bench under a cherry blossom to get a heady hit of the real thing some day, we’re pretty happy with this for now!

Price: Hand cream at INR 690, shower gel at INR 1,460, body milk at INR 2,260, and eau de toilette at INR 3,490

