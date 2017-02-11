Get Paan, Cigarettes, Coke And Chips Till 2AM At This Naraina Shop

Pan

Zero Point Paan

Naraina, New Delhi
Block A, Opp. PVR Naraina, Industrial Area Phase 1, Naraina, New Delhi

Ths place is great for post-dinner paan stops or post-midnight cigarette shortage emergencies.

It's right outside PVR Naraina, in fact, there are two shops there, each open till around the same time.

Don't forget to feed the many hungry dogs that roam around the complex at night. For this, grab a packet of Parle-G from Zero Point.

