Get in shape with pilates classes by Eesha Singh. She does regular classes at Banjara School of Dance, and Fitness First, Saket, and can be hired for private classes in your home.
Get Personalised Pilates Training With Eesha Singh
- Nearest Metro Station: MALVIYA NAGAR
Who Is Eesha?
Eesha Singh is a STOTT pilates trainer based out of South Delhi who specialises in private classes for clients. She will travel to your home and host focused classes tailored for you. She currently travels only as far as Gurgaon and Noida, and does not yet cover north and west Delhi.
What To Expect
A single session tends to be one hour {ideally you should do two sessions a week}, and the first session you sign up for is complimentary. Singh has experience in doing postural analysis and checking your injury history so as to give you a personalised session.
Where Else Can You Catch Her?
Singh also hosts regular classes at Fitness First in Saket and Banjara School of Dance in Hauz Khas Village. The Banjara classes are on Tuesdays and Thursdays from eight to nine in the morning. At Fitness First, she holds classes on Monday evenings and Wednesday mornings.
Who Is It For?
STOTT pilates is a contemporary exercise method that is good for working out and rehabilitation. As such it is a safe and accommodating style for those coming back from a long-term injury. Singh also recommends it for anyone looking to tone their muscles, strengthen their core, women getting back into shape post childbirth, and someone looking to slowly get back into working out after a while out.
