Constitution Club of India is the place is high end, serene, quiet, scenic and food choice, quality is a treat to taste pallets. Its located in the city centre. They have a 9-course meal as well on the menu. Also offer a great choice of European, pan Asian, Indian food choices. The dessert menu is also worth trying. I went in for Indian cuisine and it was subtle on taste.
Be Prepared To Indulge In Some Yum Delicacies
Other
- Nearest Metro Station: CENTRAL SECRETARIAT
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Kids
Other
- Nearest Metro Station: CENTRAL SECRETARIAT
Comments (0)