Be Prepared To Indulge In Some Yum Delicacies

Constitution Club Of India

New Delhi, Delhi
4.4

Rafi Marg, Behind Reserve Bank Of India, Sansad Marg Area, New Delhi

Constitution Club of India is the place is high end, serene, quiet, scenic and food choice, quality is a treat to taste pallets. Its located in the city centre. They have a 9-course meal as well on the menu. Also offer a great choice of European, pan Asian, Indian food choices. The dessert menu is also worth trying. I went in for Indian cuisine and it was subtle on taste.

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Family, Kids

