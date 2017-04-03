Get Punjab On A Plate At Chawla De Mashoor Special Naan In Paharganj

Fast Food Restaurants

Chawla De Mashoor Special Nan

Paharganj, New Delhi
8955, DB Gupta Road, Multani Dhanda, Paharganj, New Delhi

There are four different varieties of the special Amritsari naan served here. This is served with dal makhani, chhole, raita and salad. The paneer naan is a must try, and it's totally fresh and delicious. Go here in a group and hog on a budget.

