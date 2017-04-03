There are four different varieties of the special Amritsari naan served here. This is served with dal makhani, chhole, raita and salad. The paneer naan is a must try, and it's totally fresh and delicious. Go here in a group and hog on a budget.
Get Punjab On A Plate At Chawla De Mashoor Special Naan In Paharganj
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 250
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: RK ASHRAM MARG
