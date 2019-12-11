Get Stunning Customised Cabinets From Lap & Dado

I've recommended lap and dado earlier for their chairs, and also mentioned I was getting a cabinet from them. Well, here it is! 😍 Absolutely love the way my cabinet turned out. The finish is fantastic, and the quality of the rattan work is impeccable. I'd share a couple of design references with Karan and Smriti at Lap and Dado, and they absolutely nailed the final result. It's also quite affordable for a customized cabinet. Lap & Dado's most definitely my favourite find from 2019 🎉 for excellent quality, customised & affordable furniture.