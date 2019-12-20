Get Stunning Customised Furniture From Lap & Dado

I was introduced to Karan and Smriti from Lap & Dado by a dear friend who got Corbusier era's classic Chandigarh chairs made from them. And I recently got them on board to make me Chandigarh chairs too. As the pictures show, the quality of their work is incredible. From the teak, they've used to the finish on the rattan/cane weave, and the speed at which they were able to deliver- every part of my experience working with them has been a total delight! ✅It took them about 7-10 days to get the chairs done ✅They're great with sharing upholstery sampling ✅They stick to timelines! ✅They worked with me/work with their clients directly- so no other folks to coordinate with, which is great because decision making is fast! ✅They're lovely to work with I'm also getting a mirror and a small cabinet made by them! Will post pictures of those as well once they're ready. Check out their website to see their work. They can customise furniture as well, basis preferences