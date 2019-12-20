Get That Perfect #OOTD With Kraus' Jeans, Jackets & Good Quality Shirts

We came across Kraus on our recent trip to GIP mall in Noida and fell in love with their shirts in muted tones (white/peach/light blue/yellow and the like), their variety of denims, and also jumpsuits. The shirts are all made of good quality fabric, are breathable, and if you like a loosey-goosey, comfort fit, you'll hit the jackpot at this store. Kraus also has some basic striped tees, cold-shoulder tops, slightly formal looking blouses that will be perfect for work, and beachy crop tops.

But since everyone's stocking up for winter now, dropping by the Kraus store would be a great idea as they offer a bunch of winter wear options that will sort out your wardrobe easily. We came across classy denim jackets, the super warm woolly ones, trench coats, and quilted jackets too. We'd also recommend that you head here for basic, skin-fit jeans (don't expect anything too fancy here like bell bottoms) and jeggings.

The jeans at Kraus start at INR 1600, shirts at about INR 1000, and leather jackets at INR 3K.