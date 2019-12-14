Get The Coolest Customised Shoes From Toesmith At A 25% Discount!

We've collaborated with the folks at Toesmith to bring you a deal on shoes that you honestly have to make the most of! Toesmith, a brand that does slip-on style shoes in the funkiest of designs, is offering an exclusive 25% discount on all its products to LBB users. And the best part? They let you customise everything from the binding of the shoe and the collar lining, to the top portion (or the vamp) and heel counters of a pair. They've actually got a bunch of textures, designs, colours and swatches that you can choose from for your own unique pair of shoes. They also offer the option to add letters or to upload photos from your own laptop/gallery which will then be printed onto the shoes. But if you're too lazy to customise, Toesmith's ready-made options will work just fine too.

However, we're actually digging the idea of owning a pair of shoes that are completely unique, and made only for us, so we're definitely going to make the most of this special 25% off to customise a pair for ourselves.

How can you do so, though? Click on the register button, fill in all your details, and we'll share a unique code with you via email. Apply that code on your cart when you check out on Toesmith's website, and that's pretty much it. Shop away!