With Pretty Decor & Yum Food, This Cafe Is All About The European Feel!

This unique restaurant with all European feels in Champa Gali is definitely worth visiting . Excellent food with exotic drinks. The entire Ambience of Champa Gali and PhoKing gives you the feel that you’re definitely Out of Delhi for a while. The beautiful seating arrangements in the outside with all blue furniture and white Walls, and the fairly lights over the tress definitely stealing the show. My favourite include: The Chicken Hakka Noodles . Spicy and utterly delicious 😋