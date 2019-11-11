This unique restaurant with all European feels in Champa Gali is definitely worth visiting . Excellent food with exotic drinks. The entire Ambience of Champa Gali and PhoKing gives you the feel that you’re definitely Out of Delhi for a while. The beautiful seating arrangements in the outside with all blue furniture and white Walls, and the fairly lights over the tress definitely stealing the show. My favourite include: The Chicken Hakka Noodles . Spicy and utterly delicious 😋
With Pretty Decor & Yum Food, This Cafe Is All About The European Feel!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: SAKET
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Big Group, Bae
