With Pretty Decor & Yum Food, This Cafe Is All About The European Feel!

Casual Dining

Pho King

Said Ul Ajaib, New Delhi
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Khasra 258, Lane 3, Said Ul Ajaib, New Delhi

View 1 Other Outlet

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

This unique restaurant with all European feels in Champa Gali is definitely worth visiting . Excellent food with exotic drinks. The entire Ambience of Champa Gali and PhoKing gives you the feel that you’re definitely Out of Delhi for a while. The beautiful seating arrangements in the outside with all blue furniture and white Walls, and the fairly lights over the tress definitely stealing the show. My favourite include: The Chicken Hakka Noodles . Spicy and utterly delicious 😋

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae

Other Outlets

Pho King Awesome

Greater Kailash - 1, New Delhi

M-33, Ground Floor, M Block Market, Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi

