I borrowed the lilac shade {number 130} from a friend at work and fell in love with it instantly. The colour was fantastic and easily matched most of my outfits at work and at home.
Get The Perfect Matte With Nykaa's Nail Enamel Collection
Online Shopping Sites
- Upwards: ₹ 170
- Available Online
Great For
Pro-tip
I liked
The finish of their nail polish is smooth, which is the best part, as it's very unlikely for most matte nail paints to have such an awesome finish. It dries as soon as you're done painting all your nails and is not at all patchy.
More info
You might want to try a single piece but trust me, the combos are worth ordering. They have an amazing range of colours in matte as well as metallic.
Also On Nykaa
Online Shopping Sites
- Upwards: ₹ 170
- Available Online
Comments (0)