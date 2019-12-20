Get Well-Fitted Budget Menswear At This Store In Ramesh Nagar

Ever wished well-fitted men’s clothing could come at pocket-friendly prices? Hollywood Outfits in Ramesh Nagar is where we got it all.
Ditch The Big Brands
Hollywood Outfits is a shopping wonderland for men who want an assortment of clothing and footwear and despise going from one shop to another, as well as also being very picky about the fit. From tuxedos to sherwanis and slip-on sneakers to floaters, they manufacture all under their own label, with everything that a man’s wardrobe needs and under INR 3,000.
What We Loved
Their collection of custom-fit blazers, jackets, and trousers.
So We’re Sayin'...
You might wanna give the big brands a break and take a chance with this one.
Where: Shop no. 31 A, Gol Chakkar, Ramesh Nagar
Contact: +91 9811222077, +91 9911222077
