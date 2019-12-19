Get This Beautiful Anklet Pair For Less Than INR 500

Randomly came across this beautiful anklet pair while scanning through Instagram. This lovely pair comes for about INR 250. Best is that the ghungroos do not make too much sound, so easy to wear around on a daily basis. I even wore it to the office. The insta seller is also reliable, prompt and professional. You can buy this from Supersaverbag page on Instagram. I made the payment through paytm.

