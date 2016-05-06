Fun & Fitness At These Zumba Classes In Gurgaon

Fitness can be boring sometimes, but it doesn’t really have to be. If you like dancing and want to get that perfect bod while doing it, check out these fun Zumba classes in Gurgaon.

Zink Fitness Studio

Situated in the heart of Gurgaon, Zink Fitness aims at providing a high-on-energy alternative to the boring and orthodox fitness regimes. Flexible with their timings, their Zumba classes in Sushant Lok make getting fit fun and addictive.

4th Floor, Plot No. 3807, DLF Phase 4, Near Mother’s Pride School, Next to Ivy Apartments

Vivafit

Vivafit provides a variety of options other than Zumba classes. Its goal is to provide overall health and well-being in a pleasant environment. With fast and easy workouts exclusively for women, it prides itself on being one of the top European fitness franchises.

Plot 210, Lower Ground Floor, DLF Mega Mall, DLF Phase 1, Sector 28, Gurgaon

ISTA Fitness By Rashmi

ISTA Fitness offers a host of body conditioning and training services, including Zumba classes for adults and kids. They are committed to providing members with the best of their knowledge on fitness, along with fun exercise programs with certified trainers.

GTM Shopping Arcade, C-2 Block, Sector 3, Palam Vihar, Gurgaon

