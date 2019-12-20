They've also got a fully stacked pet store filled with toys, collars, dog food, cat food and more.
Get Your Dog A Shiny And New Name Tag At Windsor
- upwards: ₹ 400
- Nearest Metro Station: KHAN MARKET
A novice pet-parent, I randomly walked into Windsor with the intent of picking up a new collar for my dog. I saw a display of name tags, with contact numbers inscribed behind them and decided to get one for my dog too. I'm pretty paranoid about my Jack Russell Terrier running the length and breadth of Delhi, given how much energy he has. A custom name tag with my contact number is a welcome relief!
I'd recommend avoiding the coloured tags; my dog bit most of the colour off in under 30 minutes of wearing his name tag. So stick to the plain metal variants.
