Masala Salsa Fries? Drop By This Outlet Now!

The Belgian Fries Co. is a perfect place if you are crazy for fries, crazy as in "Joey doesn't share food" crazy, then I'm sure you'd love this place. Pocket-friendly, different flavors, this place is a treat to your taste buds. I had Paneer Masala Burger with regular fries, wait I order other fries too, and they were ah-mazingg! Crispy and perfectly cooked. So the other fries I mentioned is Mexican Salsa Fries and trust me guys, the taste was just too good!! Oh, how can I forget to mention Freak shake, CHOCOLATE OREO SHAKE? From presentation to the taste to the ambience, everything is surely gonna put a smile on your face.