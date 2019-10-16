Masala Salsa Fries? Drop By This Outlet Now!

Fast Food Restaurants

The Belgian Fries Company

Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden, New Delhi
3.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Pacific Mall, 2nd Floor, Tagore Garden, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The Belgian Fries Co. is a perfect place if you are crazy for fries, crazy as in "Joey doesn't share food" crazy, then I'm sure you'd love this place. Pocket-friendly, different flavors, this place is a treat to your taste buds. I had Paneer Masala Burger with regular fries, wait I order other fries too, and they were ah-mazingg! Crispy and perfectly cooked. So the other fries I mentioned is Mexican Salsa Fries and trust me guys, the taste was just too good!! Oh, how can I forget to mention Freak shake, CHOCOLATE OREO SHAKE? From presentation to the taste to the ambience, everything is surely gonna put a smile on your face.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Kids, Family, Bae

Other Outlets

The Belgian Fries Company

MG Road, Gurgaon

MGF Metropolitan Mall, 3rd Floor, Food Court, MG Road, Gurgaon

The Belgian Fries Company

Ambience Mall, DLF Phase - 3, Gurgaon

Ambience Mall, Hawkers Street, DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon

