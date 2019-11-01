Get Your Hands On Vir Sanghvi's New Book, The Indian Pantry!

The leading food writer and journalist, Vir Sanghvi is back with another edition of a compilation of his successful food column in Brunch, Hindustan Times and his new book called The INDIAN Pantry is here to give you a low down on everything related to Indian food!

Do you love Indian food and want to know everything about it? From grains like Ragi, Jowar to fruits like Avocados, it has everything you want to know about what's in your kitchen! It's a collection of insightful, witty and myth busting pieces about the cultural and historic importance of Indian food and what makes it so popular all over the globe!



