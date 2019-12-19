The 2999 store in Shahpur Jat is a good option if you prefer wearing loose, flowy, printed outfits instead of the body-hugging ones. I also like that the outfits at this store cater to women of all ages. The name of the store may suggest that all outfits are priced at a flat rate of INR 2,999 but it's a tad misleading (as it's just the starting price for their collection). However, the quality of their pieces is not bad at all. You should definitely visit if you're planning to gift (or buy for yourself) a slightly offbeat kurta, shrug or a dress.
Get Your Stock Of Flowy Dresses & Shrugs From This Store In Shahpur Jat
As I said, the name of the store is misleading. Also, in my experience, there wasn't much available for smaller sizes.
₹1000 - ₹3000
