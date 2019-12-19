Head to this newly opened cafe in Prashant Vihar, Birds on a wire. They serve you delicious and unique combinations of shakes in attractive glasses with your favourite animated characters like Doraemon, shin chan, bubbly mia, spartan, The Mummy etc made on them! The ambience is cosy, peaceful with some books and games to play on the table, the interior is quite unique, the cafe is small but it feels so good like the vibes you get in there are amazing.
Get Yummy Shakes In Quirky Glasses Only In This Little Cafe
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: PITAM PURA
Under INR 500
Family, Big Group, Bae, Pets, Kids
