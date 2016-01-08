Getafix is a quaint café in GK1 M Block, boasting of juices, healthy bites, free Wi-Fi and a great playlist.
Getafix Café for Your Health Food Fix
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: KAILASH COLONY
Shortcut
The big {not fat} meal
We began with the Khal Strawgo Fix, a super thick smoothie comprising mango, strawberry, basil and yoghurt- it was refreshing but a bit too heavy for us; the glass was huge.
The Grilled Cottage Cheese Sandwich came with a generous filling of sautéed bell peppers, zucchini, cottage cheese strips and pesto in a delicious multi-grain bread- we were floored! The Popeye Pizza is a strong dish with spinach {surprised?}, corn and ricotta cheese—we loved the crisp crust.
The Oven Baked Nachos on the other hand were vetoed by everyone on the table, mostly because they were more lavash than nacho.
DL on the ambience
For a small cafe, Getafix is intelligently designed, to accommodate the maximum amount of people while remaining spacious. The mint blue walls give it a very dreamy vibe, complemented further by fairy lights and super-cute wooden furniture. Overall, the feel and look of the place is very warm and welcoming.
Save room for dessert!
Most of the desserts here are successful experiments. The Sugar-free Brownie, for instance, hits the spot without inflating it. Also worth trying is the Carrot Cake with its delightful spicy kick of cinnamon and sweet dates. The winner however, was the Lime Pie; tangy lemon curd set upon a digestive biscuit crust, complete with a layer of gelatin.
So we’re saying…
The prices are a wee bit high, but you’re getting value for money. Stop over at this quaint cafe to grab a quick bite in between your shopping spree, or spend productive hours working from here.
This post first appeared on Sequins and Sangria here.
