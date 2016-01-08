Getafix Café for Your Health Food Fix

We began with the Khal Strawgo Fix, a super thick smoothie comprising mango, strawberry, basil and yoghurt- it was refreshing but a bit too heavy for us; the glass was huge.

The Grilled Cottage Cheese Sandwich came with a generous filling of sautéed bell peppers, zucchini, cottage cheese strips and pesto in a delicious multi-grain bread- we were floored! The Popeye Pizza is a strong dish with spinach {surprised?}, corn and ricotta cheese—we loved the crisp crust.

The Oven Baked Nachos on the other hand were vetoed by everyone on the table, mostly because they were more lavash than nacho.