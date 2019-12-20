This cafe in Rajouri Garden lives up to its name {Ghar, that is} because it has a very warm and homely feeling.
This Budget-Friendly Cafe In Rajouri Garden Feels Like Home
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: RAJOURI GARDEN
Who Is It For?
Students will love this place as it’s pocket-friendly, serves hookah, and has amazing mocktails {they serve pitchers too}.
Ambience
As the name suggests, Ghar is homely. The floors are done up in an old school style {even chipped in places}, and the place has comfortable low-seating. There’s some graffiti on the wall, though that gives the cafe a modern look.
Must-Try
The menu isn’t vast, but it’s fulfilling. The white sauce pasta is a must-try here, and the Lehsuni chicken kebabs were quite amazing, too the chicken was soft and we wolfed it down happily.
What Made Your Experience Awesome?
The staff is super polite they were quite helpful in helping us decide what to order. They offered us their Gulab Jamun Cheesecake to try {as they had just opened}, which was brilliant.
We also liked the soothing music they had playing in the background.
#LBBTip
As the menu isn’t that vast, you can ask the staff for something customised if it’s possible, they’ll make it for you.
