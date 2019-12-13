In case you’re still looking for ‘the’ perfect gift for New Years’ or Christmas, fret no more. Archies is what comes first to our mind when we think gifting, & we’re pretty sure the same goes for you! We couldn’t be happier when we got to know that they’ve got an entire range of products, specially curated for New Years’. So, whether it’s your SO that you’re thinking of or your BFF, we’ve got you covered with these versatile & unique gifting options from Archies. Scroll on to know more!
Looking For The Perfect Year End Gift? You’ll Love These Amazing Finds From Archies!
In case you’re still looking for ‘the’ perfect gift for New Years’ or Christmas, fret no more. Archies is what comes first to our mind when we think gifting, & we’re pretty sure the same goes for you! We couldn’t be happier when we got to know that they’ve got an entire range of products, specially curated for New Years’. So, whether it’s your SO that you’re thinking of or your BFF, we’ve got you covered with these versatile & unique gifting options from Archies. Scroll on to know more!
White LED Bottle Calendar
Looking for something quirky, yet useful? Check out this amazing find from Archies! One of our fav picks, this LED calendar comes rolled over a cute white glass bottle, & we can’t wait to get our hands on this one. This is one unique embellishment you should definitely bookmark for your home, to add that special New Years’ Vibe & warm glow to your favorite corners. Also, doubles as a water bottle once the year is over. Remove the LED light string and use the extra cork provided.
Red Sipper
This one’s where utility meets festive, & we can’t stop talking about it! Drenched in an energetic red vibe, this one’s your go-to sipper for those fitness resolutions, to add a fun 2020 vibe to your office bag or just about the one sipper you can carry with you wherever 2020 takes you.
Black Tote Bag
We can’t stress further the importance of a tote bag in our lives, & we bet you can’t either! We’ve got the ‘totes’ awesome black tote, with a zip closure & ginormous 2020 studded on it in white. The stars & wreath will help you get your festive on, & we’re sure your 2020 journey with this bag will be amaze.
Red Spiral Notebook
Sport this red notebook on your office desk, carry it for college lectures or just about anywhere to add that touch of festive to your daily grind! The cover sheet of this notebook has got 2020 written on it along with an awesome quote, & we can’t wait for you to jot down your momentous 2020 accomplishments on this one.
Wiro Quotation Book
This one’s for those who wish to turn a fresh page with every passing day to get the motivation to hustle away. The quotes are not only here to get your mojo on, but also make this the go-to-fun-gift for New Year’s. The wiro quotation book makes for the thoughtful gift option that you won’t mind gifting yourself too.
Golden Coffee Mug
Live the ‘mug’ life with this amazing gifting option from Archies. Dazzled with a quote in golden along with a ginormous 2020, this mug is for that warm cuppa in the New Year. With the New Year Vibes along with everything else, we’re sure you can’t resist the thought of a new mug too!
Metallic Keychain with Box
This metallic keychain with box is ‘the’ thing you need to gift your friends this New Year’s. Not only is it a refreshing change from the ordinary, it’s also the perfect token to remind your friends how awesome a buddy you are.
Rotating Cube Photo Frame & Clock
Time passes by real quick & this rotating cube clock is here to remind you of the same. With one side to the clock & five sides to your memories, the ticking hands & rotating clock should be enough to remind you of the moments as they pass by. Make sure you live up to each moment the New Year blesses you with & this one piece from Archies is here to remind you of the same.
Black Cap
Done up beautifully in fine silver thread work with 2020 embellished on it, this black cap is here to bring that sporty twist to your New Year. Sport it with one of your cutesy winter sweaters to add a fun vibe to the same!
Glass Beer Mug
Add some cheer to your beer this New Year, with this amaze glass mug with 2020 embellished on it. This one’s perf for those New Year Parties you’re hosting to make sure you’re chugging it right with the right mug. This one also makes for ‘the’ gift for your beer buddies, so get your hands on this one right away!
