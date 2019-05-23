Girly Gossip Dates Over Astonishing Food At Khan Market

Planning a date night with your girls? Immigrant cafe 2.0 in Khan Market is a very retro looking cosy place to have an amazing gossip night with your girlfriends. It does not have much seating space but fancy enough to make your evening special. The staff seems to be new but extremely helpful and courteous. The owner/manager of the place was really polite and patient. We were here to have some Tarapaca merlot with our girls and we just ordered come chicken lollies on the side. The combo was epic.