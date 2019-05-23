Planning a date night with your girls? Immigrant cafe 2.0 in Khan Market is a very retro looking cosy place to have an amazing gossip night with your girlfriends. It does not have much seating space but fancy enough to make your evening special. The staff seems to be new but extremely helpful and courteous. The owner/manager of the place was really polite and patient. We were here to have some Tarapaca merlot with our girls and we just ordered come chicken lollies on the side. The combo was epic.
Girly Gossip Dates Over Astonishing Food At Khan Market
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
- Nearest Metro Station: KHAN MARKET
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Bae, Big Group
Also On The Immigrant Cafe
