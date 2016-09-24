Spices, Jewellery And More From The North-East At Giskaa

Wondering how to get your hands on eco-friendly and natural lifestyle products? Check out GISKAA; your one-stop answer to organic products. Ever since its launch last year, GISKAA {which is an acronym made using the first letters of the capital cities of the north east: Guwahati/Gangtok, Imphal/Itanagar, Shillong, Kohima, Agartala and Aizwal} has managed to discover individuals and organisations engaged in creating beautiful products that define sustainability.

From trendy jewellery pieces created out of recycled materials {classy yet sustainable}, black-pottery kitchen items and handbags made out of natural water reed to mats, candles, vegetables, herbs, spices and packaged meat {which is so good}; all of it is available on this e-commerce portal.

We suggest you try their smoked pork, Raja Mirch, special masalas from Manipur used for cooking meat as well as vegetarian curries, and the famous premium turmeric variety from Meghalaya.

All of their products are sourced directly from north eastern India, and all orders are fulfilled through their warehouses in Guwahati and Bangalore. The website has over 1,600 products, and more than 70 per cent are exclusive to the site.