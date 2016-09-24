If you’re looking for eco-friendly and unique products from the north east, log on to giskaa.com and get the best loot delivered right to your doorstep.
Spices, Jewellery And More From The North-East At Giskaa
What’s It About?
Wondering how to get your hands on eco-friendly and natural lifestyle products? Check out GISKAA; your one-stop answer to organic products. Ever since its launch last year, GISKAA {which is an acronym made using the first letters of the capital cities of the north east: Guwahati/Gangtok, Imphal/Itanagar, Shillong, Kohima, Agartala and Aizwal} has managed to discover individuals and organisations engaged in creating beautiful products that define sustainability.
From trendy jewellery pieces created out of recycled materials {classy yet sustainable}, black-pottery kitchen items and handbags made out of natural water reed to mats, candles, vegetables, herbs, spices and packaged meat {which is so good}; all of it is available on this e-commerce portal.
We suggest you try their smoked pork, Raja Mirch, special masalas from Manipur used for cooking meat as well as vegetarian curries, and the famous premium turmeric variety from Meghalaya.
All of their products are sourced directly from north eastern India, and all orders are fulfilled through their warehouses in Guwahati and Bangalore. The website has over 1,600 products, and more than 70 per cent are exclusive to the site.
What Else?
The good folks at GISKAA strive to promote healthier and sustainable lifestyles to customers, and hence, they also incentivise you for your shopping choices. They also give rewards to customers who make eco-friendly purchases. The more natural and eco-friendly a product is, the more reward points you earn. They also have amazing discounts and offers at all times.
So We’re Saying…
Check out this site for the best regional loot that may be hard to find elsewhere. From fashion to home décor and food, there’s everything you’d love.
