Give Your Summers A Spin With Grammar Room’s New Cocktail Menu

Cafes

The Grammar Room

Mehrauli, New Delhi
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

One Style Mile, 6-8, Kalka Das Marg, Mehrauli, New Delhi

What Makes It Awesome?

This summer enjoys The Grammar Room is specially curated Cocktails. From Elderflower Red Sangria to your not so ordinary Gin and tonic, they have got something to surprise everyone. Try these below recommendations: -Elderflower Spritzer ( red wine sangria infused with Elderflower) - Raspberry Sorbet Spritzer (Rose wine with ice cream) - Ginfused & Tonic An additional bonus: the place is Instagram worthy with its chic white decor and greenery Additional bonus 2: the place is next to Sabyasachi store (Closed on Sundays), so you can do some drunk window shopping.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Bae, Friends

