Give Your Wardrobe Wings With Chidiyaa's Chic Collection!

In a tiny nook, perched on the first floor of Dlf Mega Mall is Chidiyaa! The store is tiny but carries a vast collection of dainty & adorable prints from Jaipur. It is awash with colour while the variety is on point, flaunting the likes of Dabu Print, Lehariya, Ajrak & Chippa Indigo Handblock. They've got pretty little dresses, gowns, pants, skirts, tops & Kurtis so you're pretty sorted once you reach here.