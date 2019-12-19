In a tiny nook, perched on the first floor of Dlf Mega Mall is Chidiyaa! The store is tiny but carries a vast collection of dainty & adorable prints from Jaipur. It is awash with colour while the variety is on point, flaunting the likes of Dabu Print, Lehariya, Ajrak & Chippa Indigo Handblock. They've got pretty little dresses, gowns, pants, skirts, tops & Kurtis so you're pretty sorted once you reach here.
Give Your Wardrobe Wings With Chidiyaa's Chic Collection!
Clothing Stores
- Available Online
- Nearest Metro Station: DLF Phase 1
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
The Prices are a notch higher than usual, though chances are you'll still buy what you like as you may not find the piece anywhere else!
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Bae, Big Group, Family
Clothing Stores
- Available Online
- Nearest Metro Station: DLF Phase 1
Comments (0)