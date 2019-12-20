For A Tipsy Burger Singh Experience, Check Out Their Pocket-Friendly Bar

Casual Dining

Glassy By Burger Singh

South City 2, Gurgaon
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

R-2, 2nd Floor, Ocus Quantum, Opp. BPTP Apartments, Sector 51, South City 2, Gurgaon

View 6 Other Outlets

Burger Singh’s quirky, desi flavours and budget-drinking come together at Glassy by Burger Singh in Gurgaon. The Mutton Bihari Ghosht burger has come to our rescue whenever we’re struck by unannounced hunger pangs {Burger Singh keeps the burgers coming till 1am every night!}. The only thing really missing was a mug of chilled beer to wash it down with. Not anymore!

Cocktails starting at INR 199, a bottle of red wine for INR 575 and Bombay Sapphire for INR 230 – the end of the month no longer needs to spell doomsday, when it comes to your weekend drinking plans. They’re also running a special offer till May 31 where you can tank up on unlimited IMFL, cocktails and beer, while you munch on burgers, for INR 1,399 plus taxes. Switch out the IMFL for imported liquor and the deal will set you back by INR 1,799 plus taxes.

Go with a group of friends – we haven’t vetted this yet but, given the prices, we’ll be heading here super soon.

Other Outlets

Burger Singh

Golf Course Road, delhi

Suncity Business Tower, Shop 2, Ground Floor, Golf Course Road, Gurgaon

Burger Singh

Connaught Place, New Delhi
3.9

H-45, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Burger Singh

Hauz Khas, New Delhi
3.7

Building C-21, Shop 2, SDA Market, Opp. IIT Delhi Gate, Hauz Khas, New Delhi

Burger Singh

Sohna Road, delhi

Shop GX-12, ILD Trade Center, Sohna Road, Gurgaon

Burger Singh

Greater Kailash - 1, New Delhi

Archana Arcade Complex, Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi

Burger Singh

Gurugram, Haryana
4.0

Bestech Centre Point, UG-8, Sushant Lok Phase 1, Gurgaon

