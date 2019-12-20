For A Tipsy Burger Singh Experience, Check Out Their Pocket-Friendly Bar

Burger Singh’s quirky, desi flavours and budget-drinking come together at Glassy by Burger Singh in Gurgaon. The Mutton Bihari Ghosht burger has come to our rescue whenever we’re struck by unannounced hunger pangs {Burger Singh keeps the burgers coming till 1am every night!}. The only thing really missing was a mug of chilled beer to wash it down with. Not anymore!

Cocktails starting at INR 199, a bottle of red wine for INR 575 and Bombay Sapphire for INR 230 – the end of the month no longer needs to spell doomsday, when it comes to your weekend drinking plans. They’re also running a special offer till May 31 where you can tank up on unlimited IMFL, cocktails and beer, while you munch on burgers, for INR 1,399 plus taxes. Switch out the IMFL for imported liquor and the deal will set you back by INR 1,799 plus taxes.

Go with a group of friends – we haven’t vetted this yet but, given the prices, we’ll be heading here super soon.