Heat Getting To You? Slide Over To This Ice Skating Rink In Gurgaon

iSkate’s large rink can comfortably accommodate around 150, and boy, do you get a lot of variety of people in that number. While nervously strapping on your skates, you can see giggling kids zip by, struggling to keep balance while simultaneously hoping their friends will fall, along with a few young couples, as well as some families with cautious parents trying to keep their child upright.

If it’s your first time and you’re anxious, don't worry, the rink has a couple of instructors on the ice at all times. The energy of the rink is also happy high, because of the in-house DJ who is consistently spinning a variety of tunes. Patrons pay by the session, and once the time is up, you can see the iSkate crew entering the rink to smooth the ice out for the next group. While you’re waiting, you can hit up their café for a quick snack, or get a drink at their bar on the upper level.

You pay INR 499 per person on weekdays for an hour's session and INR 699 on the weekend.